Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flywire in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90. Flywire has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,044 shares of company stock worth $14,756,002.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,106,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

