Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,116 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

FBHS opened at $84.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

