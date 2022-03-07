Fractal Trading Down 19.6% This Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $804,349.92 and approximately $57,570.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fractal has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.80 or 0.06552914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,573.04 or 0.99932181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046214 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.