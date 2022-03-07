Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 874,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FRG opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
FRG has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franchise Group (Get Rating)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
