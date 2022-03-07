Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 874,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FRG opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

FRG has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

