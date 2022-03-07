Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 788,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter.

FTSD opened at $93.06 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09.

