Frax Price Hits $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Frax has a market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $34.67 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.46 or 0.06562949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.66 or 0.99997836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047040 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,903,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

