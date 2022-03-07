Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $407,000.

Shares of PWV stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.75. 6,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,326. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

