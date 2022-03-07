Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €43.00 ($48.31) to €35.00 ($39.33). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($42.70) to €36.00 ($40.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €94.00 ($105.62) to €87.00 ($97.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.30 ($47.53) to €34.50 ($38.76). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €55.95 ($62.87) to €60.25 ($67.70). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

