Freshii (TSE:FRII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.75

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 12571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Freshii from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.01.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

