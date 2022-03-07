FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth $433,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 122.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

