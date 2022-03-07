FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,498,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

