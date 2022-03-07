FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.86. 250,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,147,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after buying an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.