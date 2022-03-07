FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.86. 250,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,147,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after buying an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.