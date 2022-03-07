Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.44 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.