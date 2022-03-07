Fundamentun LLC Acquires 4,118 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.39. 18,874,551 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48.

