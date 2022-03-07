Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.51. 435,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,075,129. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $272.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

