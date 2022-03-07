Fundamentun LLC Buys 2,507 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 755,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,434,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

