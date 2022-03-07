Fundamentun LLC Buys 424 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $10.04 on Monday, hitting $276.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.64. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $270.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

