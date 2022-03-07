Fundamentun LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,875 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

