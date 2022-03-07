Fundamentun LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.37. The company had a trading volume of 348,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $523.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day moving average is $319.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

