Fundamentun LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period.
Shares of VXF traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.70. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
