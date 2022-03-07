Fundamentun LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.70. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.