Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,133,000 after buying an additional 424,923 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 142,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,257. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

