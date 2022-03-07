Fundamentun LLC Purchases 9,140 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.77. 77,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,233. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

