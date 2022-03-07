Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.08. 10,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,860. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.