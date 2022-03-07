FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 30429 (TNT.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

