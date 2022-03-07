FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issued By KeyCorp

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Materialise in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Materialise by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Materialise by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Materialise by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

