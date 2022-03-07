FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issued By William Blair

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.78. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40. CRA International has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the third quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.