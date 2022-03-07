FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) Issued By Raymond James

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eguana Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.

EGT opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$121.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

