FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Development in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ODV. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ODV stock opened at C$4.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$642.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of C$3.89 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.43.

