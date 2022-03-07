FY2022 EPS Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

AND has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

AND opened at C$48.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.43. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$34.53 and a 12-month high of C$55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.