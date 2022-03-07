FY2022 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Raised by Analyst

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $12.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

BDX stock opened at $275.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after purchasing an additional 338,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

