FY2022 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.66) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.85).

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,845 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $127,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

