FY2022 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.87 on Monday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

