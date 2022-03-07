FY2022 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Lowered by Analyst

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.17.

TSE:GDI opened at C$54.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$43.75 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

