FY2022 EPS Estimates for Glanbia plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Glanbia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLAPY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of GLAPY stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. Glanbia has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $90.55.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

