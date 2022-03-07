FY2022 EPS Estimates for Glanbia plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Glanbia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLAPY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Glanbia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
