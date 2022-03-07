FY2022 EPS Estimates for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $631.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after buying an additional 337,586 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after buying an additional 1,041,484 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after buying an additional 638,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

