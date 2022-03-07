FY2022 EPS Estimates for MDxHealth SA Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for MDxHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($1.99) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.96). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDXH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MDXH opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

