FY2022 EPS Estimates for Methode Electronics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methode Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

NYSE:MEI opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,809,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,202,000 after buying an additional 116,248 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

