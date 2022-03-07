FY2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Increased by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

NGT opened at C$94.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$95.05. The firm has a market cap of C$74.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.41%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

