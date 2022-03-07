FY2022 EPS Estimates for PageGroup plc Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PageGroup in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Barclays boosted their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.79) to GBX 770 ($10.33) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

