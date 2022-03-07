FY2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

PDCO stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.