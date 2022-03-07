FY2022 EPS Estimates for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Reduced by Analyst

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62).

PRCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of PRCH opened at $6.09 on Monday. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Porch Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

