FY2022 EPS Estimates for Randstad Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Randstad in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

RANJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.00 ($77.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($66.29) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

RANJY opened at $29.06 on Monday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

