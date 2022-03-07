FY2022 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.30 on Monday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SciPlay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SciPlay by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 74,280 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

