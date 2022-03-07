FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Glencore plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Glencore in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,404.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.28 on Monday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.