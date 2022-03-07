FY2023 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,635.20.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

