FY2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $8.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

NYSE:BBY opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.