FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Boosted by National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $65.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BRP by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

