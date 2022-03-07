FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Cut by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of CGAU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.69%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

