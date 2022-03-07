FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Boosted by Analyst

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Truist Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $7.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.86. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XOM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

