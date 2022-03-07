FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) Cut by Desjardins

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
